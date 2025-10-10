Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAA. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 5,698,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,599,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,185 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,463,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,369 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,659,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 645,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE PAA opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.72. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

