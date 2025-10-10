Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $589,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.4269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

