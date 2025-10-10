Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $185.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.18. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

