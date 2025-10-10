Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,495 Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 289.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 40.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,649,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,157,592. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,271.04. This trade represents a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,110 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,742 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 446.51%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

