Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Aegon NV $AEG

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 526.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Stock Performance

NYSE:AEG opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. Aegon NV has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.1876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 584.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

