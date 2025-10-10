Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Position Boosted by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at $145.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

