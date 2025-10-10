Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,892 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,586,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 918,996 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 925,818 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,655,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 995,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,026,000 after buying an additional 547,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter worth about $33,079,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $51.35 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

