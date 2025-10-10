Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Up 14.2% – Here’s Why

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 3,033,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,884,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).
Europa Oil & Gas Trading Up 15.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.66.
Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 EPS for the current year.
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.
