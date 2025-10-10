Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C)” Rating for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Viper Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Viper Energy stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.92. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 65,375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,552,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 271,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

