Ibstock (LON:IBST) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.78 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 124.10 ($1.65). 18,111,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 727% from the average session volume of 2,189,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.80 ($1.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ibstock from GBX 190 to GBX 188 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 220 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 200 to GBX 170 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 189.33.

Get Ibstock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IBST

Ibstock Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £493.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4,166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3 EPS for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current year.

Ibstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.