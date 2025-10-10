Optas LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after buying an additional 715,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cintas by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after buying an additional 573,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cintas by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after buying an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

