Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $854.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $740.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

