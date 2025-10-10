McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,408,000 after acquiring an additional 219,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

