Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

