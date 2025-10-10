NIKE, Inc. $NKE Stake Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

NIKE stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,794,264. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

