MSH Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

