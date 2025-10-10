Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,285 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

