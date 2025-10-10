Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after acquiring an additional 504,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:PWR opened at $429.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.91. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $443.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.45.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.