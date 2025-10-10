ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,364.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

