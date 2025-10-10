Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $66.05 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

