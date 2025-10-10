M. Kraus & Co Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $10,791,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $11,616,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 153.0% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.7%

OTIS opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.