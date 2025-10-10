Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stake Increased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.08.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average is $224.54. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.