3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $191.75 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.08.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

