Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 217 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:USB opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

