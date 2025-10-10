Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,350 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $138.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

