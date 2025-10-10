Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $187.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

