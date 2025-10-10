Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,058,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,822,000 after purchasing an additional 507,101 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,790,000 after purchasing an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.