Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

