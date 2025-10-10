Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,705,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.