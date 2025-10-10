Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,046 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after buying an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after buying an additional 887,984 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%
IWM stock opened at $245.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $248.48.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
