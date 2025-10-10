Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 488,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $551.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

