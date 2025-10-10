ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 2.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $31,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.20.
Insider Transactions at ResMed
In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $132,314,967.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,743 shares of company stock worth $5,284,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Price Performance
NYSE:RMD opened at $277.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.11. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.
ResMed Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
