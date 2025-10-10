Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,577 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3%

BAC stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

