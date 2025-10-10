TFR Capital LLC. Buys 619 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

TFR Capital LLC. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $811.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.