Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

IJH stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

