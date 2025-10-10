Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,995.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

