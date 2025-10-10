Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 4,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $458.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

