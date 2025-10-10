Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 271 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 79,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.25.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $294.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.