L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Buys 445 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,410,000 after acquiring an additional 750,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,558,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,636,000 after purchasing an additional 153,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 688,863 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,368,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5%

CHD stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

