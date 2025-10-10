729 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $294.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.53.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.25.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

