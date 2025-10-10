Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9%

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.