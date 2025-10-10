L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 150 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8%

ABT opened at $133.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.52. The company has a market cap of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

