Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.2% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,388,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

