Trevian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Finally, Flywheel Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

