Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $373,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $68.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.