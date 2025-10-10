Elite Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 423 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $509.13 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.84, a P/E/G ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total transaction of $1,107,349.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,946.56. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.33.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

