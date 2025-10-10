Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 2,423 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

