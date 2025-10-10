Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,813 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

