First Merchants Corp Has $200,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $330.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

