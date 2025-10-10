Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 51,449 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after purchasing an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after buying an additional 833,760 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

